The initial reading of a beer sales ordinance should be a hot topic as alderman and residents debate the issue Thursday night at 7 at the Gleason City Board Meeting.

Citizens and board members were split on the possibility of selling beer within the Gleason city limits at last month’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the Gleason City Board could approve the purchase of a new tractor for the Public Works Department.

In other news, the Gleason Rotary Club will propose using city-owned land to place a helicopter landing pad close to the Water Plant around Summer Street.

The Gleason City Board is expected to pass an ordinance changing all city court costs to $90, and will also appoint a new library board member.

The Gleason City Board meets at 7 Thursday night in City Hall.