The Belmont women defeated UT Martin 83-62 Friday afternoon in the OVC Tournament to end the Skyhawks’ season.

The Skyhawks held an early lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Bruins gained momentum throughout the game which ultimately led to a victory in the conference semifinal game.

The UTM Skyhawks end the season at 12-19 overall and 9-9 in conference play while Belmont advances to the OVC Championship Saturday.