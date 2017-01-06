U T Martin women’s basketball nearly pulled off a valiant comeback to overcome a 19-point first quarter deficit before narrowly falling at preseason Ohio Valley Conference favorite Belmont 71-66 Thursday night.

The Skyhawks fell to 4-12, 1-2 OVC dropped their seventh consecutive road contest after falling behind by as much as 19 points late in the first quarter of the contest. Both teams would exchange runs through the rest of the game before seeing UT Martin cut the margin to as close as four points down the stretch. The late push by the Skyhawks would be due in large part to a full court press which forced the Bruins into 20 turnovers.

UT Martin saw three players score in double figures led by the play of Emanye Robertson who scored a game-high 19 points while tallying three assists. Reigning OVC Freshman of the Week Ansley Eubank would join in the action with a career-high 14 points while Janekia Mason chipped in 12 points of her own to round out the trio in double figures.

Belmont improves to 11-5, 3-0 OVC