Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire will serve the citizens of the county for another term, after defeating two challengers in the County General Election.

McGuire tallied 3,810 votes, good for 51-percent of the votes cast for the seat.

Samburg Mayor John Glessner finished second in the race with 1,884 votes, with Obion County Sheriff’s deputy Kevin Bowden receiving 1,505.

Following the voting results, Mayor McGuire told Thunderbolt News that he was very appreciative of the people of Obion County.

McGuire said his campaign centered on promoting Obion County as a good place to live, work and worship.

With the win, McGuire will serve his fourth term as County Mayor.

