Now through August is prime fruit picking time in Tennessee.

Blueberries are already available at many farms and farmers markets, beginning a summer-long parade of fruits.

Consumers can expect varieties of raspberries, blackberries, and peaches in the coming weeks.

Even apples, which are mostly associated with autumn, have early varieties that will be ready to harvest by mid-August.

Pre-picked berries and tree fruits are available for purchase, or consider picking your own, with a delicious reward for the effort.

Berries do not ripen after picking, so be sure to only harvest berries that are fully ripe and pull free easily.

Berries remain fresh after picking and are easy to freeze and use later.

Many delicious recipes incorporate frozen fruits, allowing you to enjoy your harvest well past peak growing season.