If you look closely while shopping at the local Farmers Markets around the area you’ll likely find some Blueberries or Blackberries.

State Ag officials say a number of Tennessee berry farms raise both domestic and wild berries.

Pre picked berries are usually available at most farmers markets and berry farms and are ripening now and a teriffic for canning.

Berry picking at nearby farm can also be fun and rewarding if you bring your proper cantainer, wear a hat, sunsceen, use bug spray and hydrate yourself.