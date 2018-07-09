Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he’s seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2019.

Beshear announced his candidacy this morning in Louisville, the first stop of a two-day statewide tour, which also includes stops in Paducah and Bowling Green Tuesday.

Beshear also announced his running mate is Jacqueline Coleman, a former teacher and current assistant principal at Nelson County High School.

Beshear is the first candidate to formally enter the race.

Republican Governor Matt Bevin has not said if he’ll seek re-election.

Beshear will be at Paducah Tilghman High School Tuesday at 12:30 and at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green at 4:00 to make his candidacy announcement in those cities.

