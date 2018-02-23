Bethel University’s bass fishing team – which is widely regarded as one of the best college fishing teams in the nation – is in search of their first Cabela’s School of the Year title.

With spring just around the corner, the race to win the most prestigious title in collegiate bass fishing has begun to warm up just as the water temperatures have. This year’s race for Cabela’s School of the Year presented by Abu Garcia has turned to be one of the biggest and hardest one to win thanks in large part to a new points system designed to provide more points earning opportunities than ever before for college anglers nationwide.

Bethel has held the lead a couple of times this season, but after some great showings at both the Texas Lunker Challenge presented by Mossy Oak and the recent FLW qualifier in Florida, the Bethel team has once again taken over the lead in the season-long quest to be crowned the best fishing team in the nation. Holding on to 2nd place is Northwestern State University, who is staying steady with consistent fishing; and moving from 1st place to 3rd place is Louisiana State University-Shreveport

“Once again, we here at Bethel University, find ourselves sitting in the number one spot for Cabela’s School of the Year. We are very proud of this achievement as it personifies the hard work and dedication of not only our anglers, but of our whole University, in their great support of all our fishing endeavors,” said Garry Mason, Bethel University Fishing Team Coach. “To win the school of the year award this season would be a great honor and we know that we have a long way to go to capture the title for Bethel.”

Bethel University had two great finishes which helped propel them back into the top spot. Bethel anglers Cole Floyd and Carter McNeil made an impressive run taking 1st at the FLW Southeastern event on Lake Seminole with 28.10lbs and earning 200 points. In the same weekend that the FLW Southeastern was taking place, Bethel also had anglers fishing the Texas Lunker Challenge presented by Mossy Oak Elements on Sam Rayburn Reservoir. Their two highest finishing anglers received a combined total of 860 points to add to their school of the year points.

Current Cabela’s School of the Year Top 20 teams are as follows:

Bethel University (McKenzie, TN) Northwestern State University (Natchitoches, LA) Louisiana State University – Shreveport (Shreveport, LA) Dallas Baptist University (Dallas, TX) University of Louisiana – Monroe (Monroe, LA) *2013 Cabela’s SOY Winner. Tarleton State (Stephenville, TX) East Texas Baptist University (Marshall, TX) Sam Houston State (Huntsville, TX) Auburn University (Auburn, AL) McKendree University (Lebanon, IL) Murray State University (Murray, KY) University of North Alabama (Florence, AL) *2014 & 2015 Cabela’s SOY Winner. Adrian College (Adrian, MI) Stephen F. Austin (Nacogdoches, TX) Bryan College (Dayton, TN) *2017 Cabela’s SOY Winner. Louisiana Tech University (Ruston, LA) Rogers State University (Claremore, OK) Missouri State University (Springfield, MO) University of Montevallo (Montevallo, AL) Mississippi State (Starkville, MS)