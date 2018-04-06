Fans can get their first look at the 2018 Bethel University Football team on Saturday, April 21st, with the Annual Purple & Gold game set to begin at 5 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium. Admission to the game is free and open to the public. Spring football practice is underway as the Cats prepare for the game and the upcoming season which begins August 23rd in McKenzie against Reinhardt.

The weekend promises to be fun for all as Friday, April 20, baseball is playing an evening game against arch rival Martin Methodist. The game will get underway at 6 p.m. with ribbon cutting ceremonies officially recognizing the softball and baseball fields as the newly named Kahlden Complex after Thomas, Patty and son, Kolby Kahlden, whose generous donation paid for the purchase and installation of lighting for the new fields.

“It truly is going to be a weekend of firsts,” said Ashley Wallace, Special Projects Manager for Bethel’s Office of University Relations. “After the ribbon cutting for baseball on Friday night, Saturday will be all about celebrating our Bethel Wildcats 2018 Football Team, and you can be a part of the first ever Cat Walk.”

Wallace said the Catwalk will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the entrance of the Rosemary and Harry Crisp II Arena entrance adjacent to the football stadium.

Wallace said there are a number of pre-game events and activities. There will be a tailgating event that will last from 3:30 p.m. til 5 p.m. You can also stop by the Bethel University tent to see Chris Chadwick of Hawg County Cookers who will be tailgating. There will also be activities for kids with the world’s tallest inflatable slide, a dance zone with a DJ, and a photo booth.

According to Wallace, Greek and other student organizations will have booths set up for all tailgating participants.

“Some of the student organization booths will have items for purchase at a nominal cost,” she said. “Other than that and costs for concessions in the stadium, there is no charge to enter the game or to participate in many tailgating activities. It’s our way of saying thank you to all our Wildcat fans.”

She also said halftime of the game would include a Tuition Tennis Ball Toss, the presentation of Mr. and Ms. Bethel, sling shot shirt launches and a half time band performance.

There will also be an autograph session with seniors from our football and cheer squads. It’s a time when Wildcat fans can have a chance to get to know their favorite players and cheerleaders.

For more information about the Purple and Gold game day, contact Ashley Wallace at [email protected] or at 731-352-6361, or contact Myra Carlock at[email protected] or at 731-352-4090.