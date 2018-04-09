The Bethel University Women’s Soccer team held a prayer vigil on Sunday night at Bethel’s Soccer Complex in support of Coach Misty Aird and her family. Aird has been the coach at Bethel for the past 18 seasons with a 188-126-18 career record which ranks her 11th in wins among active coaches in the NAIA.

Coach Aird was involved in a car accident on Saturday and was airlifted to Memphis. She suffered serious injuries and underwent surgery on Saturday night. She remains in critical but stable condition.

Bethel Associate Athletic Director Brad Chappell requested all to pray for the family. “Please pray for Misty, her husband Matt and the entire family. Matt lost his parents in the accident. Daughter Gracie was injured but thank goodness not seriously.”

Bethel Director of Athletics Dale Kelley stated, “Misty has been our coach for a long time and touched a lot of lives in many positive fashions. All of us care about her and her family. We are praying for her recovery and our deepest sympathies to the family in their loss. It’s a difficult situation with lives being loss and our hearts go out to all. We also send our sympathies to the other family involved in the accident. We understand the young man from Dyer was only 21 years old.”

Cassie Reynolds, a junior member of the team from Germantown, Tennessee helped organize the vigil. She said, “We know prayer is a powerful way we can show our love and support for Coach and her family. Our hearts hurt for her and we want her to know how much we love and care for her. Thanks to all who came out and prayed and we know all will continue to do so.”