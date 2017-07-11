A UT-Martin graduate has been selected to serve as president of the University of Tennessee Alumni Association.

The Alumni board of governors choose Betsy Brasher to serve for the 2017-2018 academic year, representing more than 370,000 former students of the UT system campuses.

Ms. Brasher is a 1998 and 2003 graduate at UT-Martin, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in economics, and a Master of Business Administration.

She began serving on the Alumni board in 2009 as chair of the Women’s Council, and has also served as treasurer and president-elect.

Ms. Brasher is now the senior vice-president and relationship manager for First Tennessee Bank in Memphis.

The Tennessee Alumni Association began in 1836, and is one of the oldest in the country.