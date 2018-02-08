Bids have been received and approved for a Splash Park and Skateboard Park in Union City.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said three bids were received for construction of the Skate Park, with DWY of Dresden, accepted with the low bid of $446,817.

Ms. Dillon said the bid covered concrete, parking, restrooms, an office and fencing.

Council members then accepted a bid of $237,000 from Great Southern Recreation, of Murfreesboro, to build the Splash Park.

Four designs were submitted for the water park project.

Ms. Dillon said the contract’s call for a 90-day project, with hopes of work starting in the early Spring.