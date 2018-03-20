One of the most anticipated bass fishing tournaments in the area will take place on March 31st at Reelfoot Lake.

The 25th annual “Buddy Bass Tournament”, sponsored by the Reelfoot Lake Bass Club, will be held from 7:00 until 3:00 from the Kirby’s Pocket landing site.

Teams will be fishing for a guaranteed prize payback of $1,500, which includes $700 for the first place team, $500 for second place and $300 for third place.

Pre-registration cut off is March 28th at 5:00, with the day of registration from 6:00 until 7:00 at Kirby’s Pocket.

Entry fee per team is $80, which includes the $10 “Big Bass” jackpot.

For additional information about the bass tournament, contact Gordon Fox, Brent Callicott or Rick Kelly.