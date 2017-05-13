The Tennessee Department Parks and Tourism has set Saturday June 3rd as “Celebrate National Trails with a guided interpretive walk at the Big Cypress Tree State Park, located near Greenfield.

Park Manager Bill McCall and West Tennessee Ecologist Allan Trently inviting every one for a leisurely mile long hike on the park’s handicapped-friendly trails.

The two will point out plants and animals in the parks.

The hike will take about two hours from 9 til 11.

All ages are welcome and there is no charge. Those that want to participate in the hike at Big Cypress June 3rd can meet at the park’s picnic shelter about 8:45