Annual Spring Hikes are scheduled in Tennessee State Parks next month.

Big Cypress Tree State Park near Greenfield will have light hiking on the park’s paved trails which total about 1.2 miles of easy hiking.

Coming along on the hike will be UT Martin biology professor Dr. Dawn Wilkins who is an expert on all species of birds that live in Big Cypress Tree Park.

Also joining the hike will be UTM Biology professor Dr. Tom Blanchard who will be showing some animals that most know little about such as amphibians and reptiles that live under logs and in the wetter areas of the park.

The hike will take place March 24 from 9:00 until 11:00.

Hikers need to meet at picnic shelter no later than 8:45.