Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say the application period for Wildlife Management Area “Big Game Quota Hunts” are underway thru July 26.

Entries must be submitted before midnight on the closing date, and WMA hunting instruction sheets for locations and dates can be obtained at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or on the TWRA website.

There is a $12 permit fee for each drawing entered, and a $2 fee for applications made on the internet.

Hunters with a current Annual Sportsman License, Lifetime Sportsman License or Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License will not be charged.

The state’s ninth gun elk hunt will take place October 14th thru the 20th, with seven individuals selected to participate.

The second ever archery only elk hunt will be conducted from September 30th thru October 6th, with seven permits allowed.

The Young Sportsman Elk Hunt, for Tennessee residents aged 13-to-16, will take place from October 7th thru October 13th.