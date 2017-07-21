Jackpots for the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games have now both climbed over the $200 million dollar mark.

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing now stands at $248 million dollars, after no grand prize tickets were sold on Tuesday night.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in tonight’s drawing, that person could opt to take a one-time lump sum payout of $153.7 million dollars.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing will be for $205 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could choose to collect the lump sum payout of $127.6 million dollars before taxes.