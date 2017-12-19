Two lottery games played in both Tennessee and Kentucky have now surpassed jackpot amounts of $200 million dollars.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions drawing has grown to $223 million dollars, after multiple weeks without a grand prize winner.

If a single ticket matches all six numbers tonight, that person could walk away with a one-time lump sum payout of $141.7 million dollars.

On Wednesday night, lottery players can play for a Powerball jackpot of $269 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could result in a lump sum payout of $171.3 million dollars before taxes.