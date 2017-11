The Union City Golden Tornadoes football team received a big send-off today at the high school.

A system wide pep rally filled the gym with students, staff and community members.

Union City will play Tyner Academy on Friday morning at 11:00 for the Class-2A State Championship in Cookeville.

Broadcast of the game will begin on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” at 9:30.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)