The issue on school violence and gun control has students, teachers, and lawmakers voicing opinions across the county.

Representative Andy Holt says students need protection until the country can identify and correct the causes of school violence.

With lawmakers in Nashville discussing the notion to arm teachers in Tennessee classrooms, Representative Holt says the sponsor of the proposed legislation is a former educator from Wayne County.

According to Holt, the proposed legislation is set for a vote in the Civil Justice Committee Tuesday and has 45 House Co-Sponsors.