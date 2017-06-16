Congratulations to Billy Campbell, of Union City, who was drawn as the winner of the Thunderbolt Broadcasting “Father’s Day Prize Pack”.

Campbell took home a new recliner from BB’s Furniture and Mattress Gallery of Union City and Martin, along with an array of prizes from Five Seasons, Alexander Auto Detailing, Shoe Shack, Boyd’s Outdoor Consignment, McKinnis Lawn, First Choice Farm and Lawn, Builders Supply and Thunderbolt Broadcasting.

Thanks goes out to all of our wonderful sponsors, and to all of our dedicated listeners who entered the “Father’s Day Prize Pack” contest.