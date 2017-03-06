A highly deadly strain of bird flu has been detected at a commercial chicken breeder facility in Tennessee.

State Veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcher spoke about the discovery.

On March 3rd, the facility in Lincoln County alerted the Department of Agriculture of an increase in chicken deaths, with a testing at state and federal laboratories confirming the bird flu.

Dr. Hatcher said the facility is under quarantine, along with approximately 30 other poultry farms within a six mile radius of the infected site.

Currently no other poultry operations have tested positive for the avian influenza, with the affected flock being depopulated to stop the spread of the illness.

Dr. Hatcher also said that the bird influenza does not pose a risk to the food supply, and no affected animals entered the food chain.