Motorists traveling on West Main Street in Union City, and on Highway 5 towards Fulton County, are reminded of road work that is still ongoing.

Crews are blacktopping from the State Line towards the Woodland Mills area.

During this ongoing work, crew members are halting traffic for alternating one lane travel while crews continue to resurface the roadway.

Those traveling in this area will see some minimal delays in the work area.

Motorists area encouraged to slow down and observe personnel who are working near and around the moving traffic.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...