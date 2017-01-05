Nick Smith went off for a career-high 30 points – on 10 3-point baskets – and Belmont steamrolled Tennessee-Martin 83-67 on Thursday night.

Smith’s 10 treys – on 10-of 13-shooting – also tied the Curb Event Center record for 3-pointers in a game.

The Bruins (8-4, 2-0 Ohio Valley) shot 51 percent from the field (28 of 55) and were 18 for 35 from 3-point range – one short of the school record.

The rain of 3s began early as Amanze Egekeze hit one on Belmont’s first possession for a 3-2 lead, which grew to 54-35 by halftime. Belmont’s first six shots were from 3-pointer range.

Egekeze finished with 11 points, Dylan Windler 15, and the Bruins had 22 assists on 28 made baskets.

Jacolby Mobley led UT Martin (11-7, 1-2) with 22 points, Matthew Butler added 15 and Fatodd Lewis 14.

Belmont and UT Martin were OVC division champions last season.