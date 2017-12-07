During an 11 hour “Blue Light Special” Thunderbolt Radio staff and Martin Police officers and staff accepted donation totaling over 1,200 cans of food and nonperishable items during our fifth annual “Blue Light-Hunger Fight” in downtown Martin at Festival Park.

Donations included 1,292 items of non-perishable food and $1,273 in cash donations.

The cash will be used to purchase cans of food to be placed on the We Care shelves

WCMT and the Martin Police Department say a special thank you for your contributions.