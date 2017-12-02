Law enforcement officers from the Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Department, local banks and 104.9 KYTN participated in the 2nd annual “Blue Lights and Banks” to help the less fortunate at Christmas time.

The event at the Obion County Courthouse was held to collect canned goods, toys and donations to assist Chimes for Charity.

After a 7:00 to 1:00 run on Friday, the event gathered a large amount of food, children’s toys and over $4,500 in donations.

Thanks to all who participated in the collection effort, and to the generosity of all contributing residents!