In a very brief, one item agenda on Tuesday night, the Obion County School Board approved a proposed agenda for the 2018-19 school year.

In beginning the meeting at the school board office, Chairman Fritz Fussell gave thanks to all who worked on the systems financial document.

In a short statement pertaining to the budget, Fussell then spoke about major cuts made for this year.

Director of School’s Leah Watkins will now present the school budget to the Obion County Budget Committee on Monday morning.

