A co-founding member of the Black Panther Party will be the key note speaker at the 18th annual Civil Rights Conference at UTM.

Event organizer Dr. David Barber says the Panther’s formation revolved around self-defense, which has often led to misconceptions about the group.

Although most commonly known for skirmishes with law enforcement, Dr. Barber says the Panthers were involved in a variety of social programs to better African-American communities.

Bobby Seale will speak on February 22nd at 7:00 in Watkins Auditorium.