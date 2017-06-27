The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a body found in a vacant house in South Fulton.

South Fulton Police Chief Andy Crocker could only verify that a body had been found on Monday morning, and his department contacted the District Attorney’s Office before the TBI investigators were called to the scene.

The body was discovered by a Public Works employee at the location of 214 College Street.

The vacant home was to be torn down.

The body has been sent for autopsy and to confirm the identity.