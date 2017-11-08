JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a body that was pulled from the Tennessee River has been identified.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said Monday that the body of 40-year-old Scott Ray Damon was identified through autopsy. News outlets report that Damon was reported missing from Wilson County on Oct. 21.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher says fishermen found Damon’s body Thursday afternoon. He says the body appeared to have been in the water for some time.

Authorities say the death is being investigated as a homicide. Further details haven’t been released.