Kentucky State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the Mississippi River in Hickman County.

Post 1 reports said riverboat workers located the body near a boat ramp Tuesday morning near Columbus.

State Police responded to the scene just before noon, with the male body recovered from the river Tuesday afternoon.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday in Madisonville.

Kentucky State Police were assisted on the scene by the Hickman County Sherriff’s Office, Hickman County Rescue Squad, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Department and the Hickman County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is continuing by Post 1 Detective David Dick.