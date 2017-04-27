Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 in Mayfield, say an investigation is still ongoing into the discovery of human remains and a female body in Trigg County.

Post 1 reports said a preliminary examination at the Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville was inconclusive, but the victim has been identified as 33 year old Christina Edmonson, of Cadiz.

The remains were first discovered Tuesday morning near Oak Grove Church Road, which were later identified as a skull.

A female body was then located in a wooded area during the overnight night hours, which is believed to be related to the human remains discovered earlier.

State Police say a full autopsy was held being Thursday to determine additional details such as the cause of death and the date of death.