A missing man from a boating accident on Kentucky Lake has been recovered.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that 49 year old James Looney, of White Bluff, was recovered following the accident on Sunday.

Looney was one of three people thrown into the waters, after their 26-foot Rinker Cabin boat struck an underwater object.

The two other individuals were able to swim back to the boat following the accident.

TWRA reports said the accident occurred Sunday evening while the boat was traveling upstream near mile marker 82.

