The body of a missing Paducah man was discovered Thursday morning by a McCracken County deputy.

Reports said a call was received of tire tracks at the Clarks River Bridge leading from I-24 onto the eastbound shoulder.

The deputy then discovered a vehicle driven by 64 year old Joe Ford, which had gone down a large overgrown embankment into a wooded area.

Investigations indicated the vehicle veered off the interstate down the embankment, where it overturned and struck several trees.

Ford had been the subject of a search since Tuesday, when his family reported him missing.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the State Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville.