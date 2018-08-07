The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the body of a missing woman has been found.

Around 9:00 this morning, search crews from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Fulton County Rescue Squad, along with air support, discovered the body of 59 year old Jeanna Roberts in a corn field east of her residence.

Ms. Roberts was reported missing from her home on State Route 1125 on Sunday night around 8:00.

At this time foul play is not suspected, but the body will be sent for an autopsy in Madisonville Kentucky.

