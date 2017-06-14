The body of a Tennessee soldier, who was killed in a plane crash in Vietnam, is being returned back to the state.

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant William O’Kieff, of Murfreesboro, was killed on November 27th of 1970, along with five other American crew members and 73 Republic of South Vietnam service members and their wifes and children.

Reports said O’Kieff was 38 years old at the time of his death.

Between 1985 and 1988, Vietnamese refugees returned human remains and personal affects to the United States, with O’Kieff identified last month by DNA and other testing.

O’Kieff’s remains will arrive at Nashville International Airport on Friday afternoon, with Governor Bill Haslam declaring a day of mourning and flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Graveside services for Sergeant O’Kieff will take place in Murfreesboro on Saturday at 1:00.