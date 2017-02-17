The City of Hickman Water District has issued a BOIL WATER ADVISORY.

The advisory was issued due to water being turned off to replace the flow meter at the Water Plant.

The Boil Water Advisory will only affect residents starting at 2310 So 7th Street going South down Myron Cory Drive and ending at 2586 St Rt 1463.

It also affects all residents on Cherry Laurel Lane.

Customers need to boil their drinking water at least 5 minutes prior to consumption.

This Boil Water notice will affect approximately 33 accounts.