The City of Hickman Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a eight-inch water main repair at the intersection of Seventh Street and St Hwy 309 and Broadway Street.

Water customers on the south end of Broadway Street, and customers on State Hwy 309 to Hilltop Road, and Seventh Street West on State Hwy 94 toward the Tennessee State Line, are under the advisory.

Customers now need to boil their drinking water at least 5 minutes prior to consumption.

This boil water advisory will effect approximately 60 customers.