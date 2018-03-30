A Bolivar man has been sentenced to almost 23 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of ICE methamphetamine.

Western District U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant announced that 49 year old Deon “Pleezy” Brown, Sr., was sentenced after an investigation showed he participated in a distribution conspiracy from August of 2014 thru March of 2016.

Facts introduced at the sentencing hearing revealed Brown was responsible for distributing 10.9 kilos of actual methamphetamine, with agents conducting undercover purchases of the ICE from Brown.

At sentencing, proof of airline trips made by Brown to Las Vegas to purchase the product for himself and others was introduced.

Investigators learned that Brown and the co-conspirators were purchasing the illegal narcotics in Las Vegas for $200 to $300 per ounce, and were reselling the drug in Tennessee and Mississippi for $1200 to $1600 an ounce.

During parts of 2015, undercover drug agents were purchasing ICE methamphetamine from Brown, that was ranking from 96.9 to 99.1-percent pure.