The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol are getting prepared for the increase in traffic for the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester.

The four day event will begin Thursday night and continue until Sunday night on a 700-acre farm in Middle Tennessee.

Tens of thousands of festival attendees will begin arriving at the site, with multiple law enforcement agencies helping to keep traffic flowing on I-24.

Gates will open Wednesday night at 8:00, with Highway Patrol officers operating a 24-hour a day schedule for assistance.

Thirteen traffic accidents were reported during the 2016 Bonnaroo Festival, which resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

U2 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining this years event.