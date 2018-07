Funeral services for Bonnie Lou Jones, age 79, of Dresden, will be Saturday afternoon at 1:00 at Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home of Dresden and Saturday from 10:00 until 1:00 at Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...