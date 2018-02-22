Both UTM Teams fell in Double Header action to Morehead State Thursday.

The Skyhawk women trailed 40 to 26 in the half, and would drop a 10 game winning streak with a final score of 88 to 75.

Head Coach Kevin McMillan felt his team simply didn’t want to win badly enough.

In the Nightcap, The UTM men play a close game in the early with Morehead taking only a 33 to 30 lead into halftime. But the Skyhawks would fall further behind to lose 70 to 53.

Head Coach Anthony Stewart is looking to get a win at SEMO to be in better position for the OVC Tournament.

Both Teams face SEMO, with the broadcast set for 1:30 on Mix 101.3