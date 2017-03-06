Former Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Randy Boyd has announced his plans to run for Governor.

The Knoxville Republican stepped down from his position with Governor Bill Haslam last month, with Union City being one of his last stops on the job.

Boyd is a successful businessman, and is the founder of Radio Systems Corporations, which provides invisible fences and other pet products.

Boyd is also the owner of the Double-A minor league baseball team the Tennessee Smokies.

He says his platform for seeking the Governor’s seat will be creation of job opportunities through education.

Boyd’s family was from Kenton, and he is the nephew of Obion County Commission member Ricky Boyd.