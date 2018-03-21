Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd has announced that Union City-area leader Kerri Newsom is serving on his Statewide Education Coalition Leadership.

Tasked with advising Boyd on building the Smartest State in the South by 2025, the coalition represents more than two dozen K-thru-12, higher education and non-profit leaders who are personally supporting Boyd for Tennessee Governor.

The coalition is chaired by Karen Vogelsang, of Memphis, who was honored as Tennessee’s State Teacher of the Year in 2015.

As the architect of Tennessee’s education and workforce development initiative called “Drive to 55”, Boyd helped create the state’s Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect scholarship programs.

The “Drive to 55” initiative works to ensure every Tennessean has the opportunity to earn a college degree or technical certificate.