Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has announced that Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd will return to the private sector on February 1st.

Boyd will return to serving as chairman of Radio Systems Corporation, the business he started in 1991.

During his two-year tenure as commissioner, the state has been recognized as first in the nation for advanced industry job growth, first in foreign direct investment, and second in the growth of household median incomes.

Boyd also chairs Boyd Sports, which owns the Tennessee Smokies and Johnson City Cardinals, and tnAchieves, the non-profit program that has helped more than 44,000 Tennessee Promise students across 85 counties pursue college opportunities.