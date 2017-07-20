To meet people in his quest to become Governor of Tennessee, Republican candidate Randy Boyd is going to run the state.

The long distance runner has announced his plans to run from Bristol to Memphis, which will consist of 537.3 miles.

Plans call for Boyd to begin his 100 day run from Bristol on Wednesday morning August 2nd.

Since announcing his campaign to seek the Governor’s seat, Boyd has already visited all 95 counties in the state.

He is the founder of Radio Systems Corporation in Knoxville, which produces over 4,600 pet products under the names of Invisible Fence, PetSafe and SportDOG.