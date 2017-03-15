Republican Gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd was greeted Tuesday in Union City, during a campaign stop at the Republican headquarters.

Boyd began his day in Knoxville, with a stop in Nashville and final stop in Obion County.

The former state Economic Development Commissioner, and Kenton native, is on a tour with plans to visit all 95 state counties.

During his stop in Union City, Boyd spoke with Thunderbolt News and was asked about the decision to run for the Governor’s position.

Education for good paying jobs is what Boyd said he is stressing as his campaign platform.

Boyd has many family members still in Obion County, and is a successful businessman and owner of two minor league baseball teams in Tennessee.