A Gibson County woman has been seriously injured following a bull attack early Friday morning near Rutherford.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says the attack occurred in a field on Bradford Highway, and the woman was flown by an Air Evac helicopter from Martin to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Gibson County Fire Chief Bryan Cathey says the bull attacked the woman multiple times after being unloaded from a trailer.

More details about this story will be available as it unfolds.