A Martin pilot paramedic recently celebrated a career milestone.

Pilot Brandon Ferguson has logged his 500th flight.

Ferguson began working with Air Evac in May 2014.

He began his EMS career in 2007 at Marshall County EMS. He earned Critical Care Paramedic certification in 2013 and Flight Paramedic certification in 2014.

Ferguson says serving the people in his home and work communities is the best part of his job.

Health care is all in the family for Ferguson and his wife, Carissa, who is a MRI technologist at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

The couple lives in Murray with their children Evan and Allivia.