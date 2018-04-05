A McCracken County resident reported to the Sheriff’s Department that his house had been burglarized.

Upon meeting with the victim, deputies were shown a video of a man inside the residence.

The video had been sent to the victim by text message, showing 36 year old Justin Stamper, of Paducah, in the victim’s bathroom.

In the video, Stamper taunts the victim and performs a lewd act with the victim’s toothbrush.

Stamper then places the toothbrush back in its proper place.

As deputies continued investigating, they discovered that the video had been taken several days prior to being sent to the victim.

Stamper was located and charged with Burglary and Wanton Endangerment and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

Stamper is currently out of jail on bond for several drug offenses, as well as a stolen firearm offense.